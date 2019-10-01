Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Lyon Street Capital Has Boosted Position; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Holding by $29.23 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 224.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 91,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 132,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 40,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 200,604 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK)

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 214,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 365,971 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.82M, down from 580,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 527,828 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,820 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP invested in 1.23% or 270,586 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 4,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Mcf Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 16 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 13,602 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 12,970 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co. 219,704 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Twin Capital Management Inc owns 4,960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 123,073 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 316,167 shares. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 5,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 57,265 shares to 687,988 shares, valued at $74.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 240,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorp De accumulated 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com holds 235,576 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 6,309 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 339,792 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 64,200 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 119,900 shares. Hillsdale Management Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 73,100 shares. Harvest Llc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 59,410 shares. 19,079 are owned by Domini Impact Invs. Teton stated it has 87,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 11,354 were reported by Grp One Trading Lp. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited stated it has 10,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 72,100 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0% stake.