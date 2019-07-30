Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Harvest Management Lifted Position by $576,000; As Paycom Software Com (PAYC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Has Raised Position

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (PAYC) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 58,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 848,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.56M, up from 790,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229.61. About 722,950 shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 381,979 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 406,849 shares to 10.67 million shares, valued at $423.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Capital Stock Usd0.001 Cl A by 88,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,351 shares, and cut its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc holds 11,809 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Paradigm Ny has 0.81% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 10,750 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 687,374 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Teton Advisors Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 82,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 51,988 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 12,904 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 37,312 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 30,086 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Lyon Street Capital Lc holds 1.54% or 40,884 shares. S Squared Limited Liability Company reported 4.09% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).