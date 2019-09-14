Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Harvest Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $387,000 as Stock Price Declined; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Cray (CRAY) Stake by $737,290

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.00M market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. It is down 18.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 53.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 21,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 18,990 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 40,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 317,058 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY)

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Inc has 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 3,477 shares. Glazer Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 15,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 703,902 are owned by Tig Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 63,882 shares. Blackrock invested in 5.97 million shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 290,220 shares. 80,000 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa). The Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 125,761 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 16,861 shares. Strs Ohio owns 25,900 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested in 0.02% or 37,205 shares. 80,130 are owned by Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company. Gradient Invests Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Cray Powers Geospatial AI Revolution With Breakthrough Deep Learning Performance – GlobeNewswire" on June 17, 2019

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 118,288 shares to 236,067 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 19,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stck Mk Etf (VTI).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.39 million for 19.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June – GlobeNewswire" on May 30, 2019