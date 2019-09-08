Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Harvest Management Has Boosted Stake by $576,000; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Declined, Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.92 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 80,416 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Morgan Stanley reported 268,179 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 375,486 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 75,480 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 16,030 shares. Mirae Asset has invested 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 288,645 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.09M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 39,314 shares. Lpl Lc reported 82,200 shares stake. Tudor Et Al stated it has 859,885 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company reported 864,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 687,374 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 11,809 shares stake.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek and JanusID Deliver Real-time Identity Verification to SMBs – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Mitek Systems – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,687 shares to 53,718 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $554.00 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: CTSH, HAS – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cognizant Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services Report by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,954 are owned by Psagot Invest House. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc owns 7,608 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability Co has invested 1.66% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 143,848 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mai Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 28,033 shares. 376,235 were reported by Element Cap Management Ltd. First Long Island Investors Llc has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 114,131 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability owns 40,230 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. De Burlo invested in 0.09% or 6,408 shares. Carroll has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 161,952 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division owns 18,409 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 508,925 were accumulated by Arga Inv Mgmt Lp.