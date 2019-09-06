Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $380,400; Shares Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Position by $640,000

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 2.55 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $28.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

