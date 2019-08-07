Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lifted Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 2.13M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 78,744 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 73,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 3.16M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,302 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 17,525 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd invested in 2,947 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth invested in 3,135 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 18,020 were accumulated by Orleans Management La. Stadion Money Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 14,709 shares. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 7.01 million were reported by Bank Of New York Mellon. 456,570 were accumulated by American Group Incorporated. Moreover, Allstate has 0.1% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 0.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 2,004 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 20,270 shares.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Investment Mngmt LP holds 22,400 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors holds 43,091 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. 5,214 are held by Rbf Limited Liability Company. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability owns 0.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,654 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,394 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,971 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 1.50 million shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 38,863 shares stake. 131,894 were accumulated by Thomasville Bancshares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc invested in 0.57% or 17,853 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.12% or 45,282 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,395 shares. Dearborn Prtn Llc has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd holds 0.87% or 1.55M shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 47,832 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.