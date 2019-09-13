Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Lowered Altria Group (MO) Stake; Lgi Homes (LGIH)’s Sentiment Is 1.53

Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 95 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 62 decreased and sold stock positions in Lgi Homes Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 20.05 million shares, up from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lgi Homes Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 71 New Position: 24.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 53.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 9,620 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Mitchell Sinkler & Starr holds 8,222 shares with $389,000 value, down from 17,842 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $83.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 9.42M shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $45.27 million for 10.68 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 16.66% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. for 269,612 shares. Ack Asset Management Llc owns 227,700 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Investment Management Inc has 2.99% invested in the company for 95,840 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.72% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,875 shares.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $58.40’s average target is 31.35% above currents $44.46 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, September 10 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.