Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Trimmed Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Shares Declined; Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Its Deluxe (DLX) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 51.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 60,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 56,850 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 117,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 56,900 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 9,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 8,222 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 17,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 6.16 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84 million for 7.35 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.