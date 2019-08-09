Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Share Price Declined; Dalton Investments Cut Its Tarena Intl (TEDU) Holding by $592,240 as Share Value Declined

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 1.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 118,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.33% . The hedge fund held 788,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 906,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 20,013 shares traded. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 81.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Net CNY74.6M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

