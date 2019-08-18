Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shares Declined, Oz Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.26M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 188,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.55M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.55. About 2.17M shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Wynn Macau Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Wynn Resorts Board for Concealing Decades-Long Pattern of Sexual Harassment, Abuse, and Misconduct by Billionaire Former CEO Steve Wynn; 20/04/2018 – NEVADA REGULATORS EXPECT TO CONCLUDE WYNN RESORTS PROBE IN FALL; 17/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts 17.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn’s ‘Withhold-The-Vote’ Campaign Against Director John J. Hagenbuch Is ‘Misguided’; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Entered Credit Agreement March 28; Agreement Terminated Following April 3 Repayment of Bridge Facility; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Urges Shareholders to Vote for All Three Wynn Directors on the White Proxy Card; 15/03/2018 – WYNN SAYS STEPHEN, ELAINE WYNN COUNSEL FILED ARUZE STIPULATION; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – APPOINTMENT OF BETSY ATKINS, DEE DEE MYERS AND WENDY WEBB AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Sends Letter to Wynn Resorts Shareholders Calling for Board Change and Shareholder Engagement

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prns Ltd owns 3.21M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept reported 83,955 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Argyle Cap has invested 1.29% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 87,683 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.11 million shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.37% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Baxter Bros invested in 0.22% or 13,551 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 4,428 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc, New York-based fund reported 8,477 shares. 5,548 are held by Evermay Wealth Lc. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 5,582 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability owns 297,315 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability reported 0.38% stake. Research Invsts holds 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 681,850 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct accumulated 52,234 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.17M shares to 4.87M shares, valued at $170.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp (Call) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co (Put).

