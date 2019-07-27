Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $380,400; As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Declined, Burns J W & Co Has Decreased Stake by $952,407

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 383,532 shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And owns 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,350 shares. Community Bankshares Of Raymore has invested 0.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 223,700 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department invested in 0.75% or 91,535 shares. First has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha reported 279,552 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 1,005 shares. Ckw Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Prns Limited Com accumulated 14,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 754,352 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne holds 28,098 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 73,960 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,036 shares stake. Alexandria Cap Lc owns 46,725 shares. St Johns Invest Company Ltd Liability Corp has 1.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na owns 5,574 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtn Inc, a New York-based fund reported 219,605 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 634,386 shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 56,593 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0% or 130 shares. Jlb & Assoc Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 49,081 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 22,970 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Counselors Inc reported 19,623 shares stake. Perkins Mngmt holds 11,950 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,656 shares stake. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 4,637 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.