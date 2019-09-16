Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Boosted Citigroup New (C) Position By $426,230; Widepoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shorts Down By 87.22%

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased Citigroup Inc New (C) stake by 72.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc acquired 6,089 shares as Citigroup Inc New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 14,469 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 8,380 last quarter. Citigroup Inc New now has $159.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA

Widepoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had a decrease of 87.22% in short interest. WYY’s SI was 3,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 87.22% from 26,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3275. About shares traded. WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) has declined 23.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WYY News: 19/03/2018 – WidePoint to Participate in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 13/03/2018 – WIDEPOINT – WILL DELIVER MOBILE TELECOM LIFECYCLE MANAGED SERVICES TO HHS OCIO UNDER HHS BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – WidePoint 4Q Rev $19.9M; 09/04/2018 – WidePoint Awarded Follow-On Mobile Management Contract by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS); 23/04/2018 – WidePoint Awarded Follow-On Federal Contracts for Identity Management Credentialing Services; 14/05/2018 – WidePoint 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 04/04/2018 – WidePoint Awarded Multi-Yr Award to Support U.S. Armed Forces; 21/03/2018 – WIDEPOINT CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 06/03/2018 – WIDEPOINT CORP – AWARD, WITH A TOTAL AMOUNT VALUED AT MORE THAN $4.6 MILLLION, IS FOR BASE PERIOD FROM MARCH THROUGH NOVEMBER 2018; 06/03/2018 WidePoint Awarded Follow-On Task Order for Cellular Wireless Managed Services by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Headq

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.18% above currents $70.39 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank reported 17,053 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.37% or 141,999 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 4.49M shares. Argent invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Maine-based Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 0.84% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,000 shares. Washington Tru has 4,493 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Holding invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Company reported 266,992 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 2.52M shares. 81,482 are owned by Amg National Fincl Bank. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 2.01 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 297,695 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 4.72M shares.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.29 million. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics.