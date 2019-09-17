Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 8.73% above currents $55.34 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of WBA in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. See Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) latest ratings:

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 14.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amazon Com Inc now has $894.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $49.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 24.67% above currents $1807.84 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2.

