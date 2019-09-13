Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Cut Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding by $413,070; Valuation Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Holding in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) as Share Value Rose

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 8,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 2.96 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 262,484 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.71 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Mar Vista Inv Ltd has invested 3.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Asset Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,362 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,116 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,370 shares. Philadelphia stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Fund holds 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 61,504 shares. Kistler has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 250 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc owns 5,111 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Suvretta Cap Ltd Liability owns 983,135 shares for 6.13% of their portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A accumulated 1,142 shares. Signature Estate & Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 1,339 shares. L & S has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 20,348 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 67 shares. 3,300 are owned by Yorktown Mngmt And Com Inc. Loomis Sayles And Com LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 224,495 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership owns 617,530 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 346,180 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Llc reported 279,560 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 6,063 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 9,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 279 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 27,538 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 2,360 shares. Ruggie Capital Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 21,721 shares to 75,621 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).