Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Position In Citigroup New (C) Was Has Boosted; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Raised Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $9.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 96.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 80,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 164,572 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.89M, up from 83,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.09 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 81,344 shares to 101,182 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 361,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,662 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.