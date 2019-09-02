Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $478,438; SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (SBGLF) Shorts Up By 204.55%

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 19.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc acquired 3,442 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 20,662 shares with $2.89M value, up from 17,220 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018

SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (OTCMKTS:SBGLF) had an increase of 204.55% in short interest. SBGLF’s SI was 3.58 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 204.55% from 1.17M shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 3577 days are for SIBANYE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SO (OTCMKTS:SBGLF)’s short sellers to cover SBGLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers financial services and products in the Republic of South Africa and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The company's personal banking products include current accounts, credit cards, saving and investment, mobile deals, and foreign exchange services; home loans, vehicle and asset finance, personal loans, overdrafts, and student loans; and unit trust, retail deposit note, financial planning, will, estate, and trust services, as well as car and home, funeral, travel, and life insurance. It has a 1.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s business banking products comprise business accounts and cards, and merchant and cash solutions; lending, overdrafts, revolving credit plan, term loans, debtor finance, and commercial property finance; 32-day notice deposit accounts, call deposit accounts, fixed deposit accounts, moneymarket call accounts, financial planning, and online share trading services; and agricultural, commercial, corporate, and small business insurance products, as well as a range of services and products for agriculture, franchising, and public sectors.

More news for Standard Bank Group Limited 6.5% 1ST CUM PRF ZAR1 (OTCMKTS:SBGLF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Sibanye Gold M&As: Synergy Or Waste Of Energy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Sibanye Gold Ltd 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 23, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.