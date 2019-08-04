Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Declined; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stake by $3.85 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 317,654 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 43,500 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).