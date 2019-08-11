Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $933,023

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 37,624 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 27,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 78,983 shares to 127,875 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 12,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,935 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

