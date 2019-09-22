Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Stake in Citigroup New (C) Has Upped by $426,230 as Shares Rose; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Position as Share Price Rose

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 417,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.68M, down from 437,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Independent Investors owns 0.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,775 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 122,207 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt accumulated 8,830 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Kempner Mngmt holds 4.15% or 90,535 shares. Pictet North America Sa has 35,751 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Asset invested in 0.16% or 21,312 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 936,493 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Asset holds 2.61% or 218,619 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.68% or 344,029 shares in its portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,027 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.03% or 27,810 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Company Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,271 shares. Wafra has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.87% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,340 shares. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 0.25% or 81,152 shares. 367,203 were accumulated by Mondrian Prns Ltd. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 6,273 shares. Perritt Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 6,677 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc has 1.97% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,703 shares. Paloma Prns Management Co reported 30,867 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2.68M were reported by Bahl Gaynor. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0.63% or 8.87M shares. Madison Investment Incorporated holds 231,768 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication reported 309,899 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability accumulated 9,625 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,653 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 7,817 are held by Clark Capital Management.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,734 shares to 32,928 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).