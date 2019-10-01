Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Maintains Position in Citigroup New (C); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $9.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 71,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 348,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.73 million, down from 420,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Growth Management Lp holds 324,000 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Bristol John W holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 916,938 shares. Oppenheimer holds 766,391 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Hartline Investment invested in 105,182 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment accumulated 1.28 million shares. 1.09 million are owned by Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated. Brick Kyle Associate reported 43,446 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In accumulated 250,131 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,397 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Davis R M invested in 1.4% or 293,521 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 403,033 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 546,319 shares. 64,430 were accumulated by Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas accumulated 3.45% or 1.19M shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc reported 16,084 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 0.81% or 20,887 shares. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nexus Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 402,210 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,069 shares. Lsv Asset reported 1.35% stake. Valueact Hldg Lp owns 31.53M shares. Davis stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swedbank owns 2.96 million shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.96% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Monetary Group owns 5,775 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Co holds 6,766 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Roundview Lc has 27,630 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 495,113 shares.

