Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $388,270; Market Valuation Declined; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Shareholder West Oak Capital Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 1,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $35.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.85. About 1.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.43. About 384,830 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

