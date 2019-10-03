Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Cut Holding in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $413,070; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Increased by Investment House Llc

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 9,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 62,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02 million, up from 52,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 6.75 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 7,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 8,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $271.62. About 1.80M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $145.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14,255 shares to 1,585 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,844 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

