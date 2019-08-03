Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $478,438 as Stock Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Schmidt P J Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $335,407

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital owns 167,076 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne has 3.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 76,193 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gibraltar Capital Mngmt holds 1,450 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Sit Associate has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 278,015 shares. Towercrest Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Broderick Brian C has invested 3.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 33,838 shares. Keystone Planning Incorporated has 31,682 shares. Addison holds 46,053 shares. 202,654 were reported by Welch Limited Liability. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 2 Safest Dividend Stocks on the Planet – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 2.21 million shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.06M shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust invested in 23,121 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Willis Inv Counsel reported 206,703 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Communication owns 57,172 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Com owns 27,557 shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 10.38 million shares. 893,391 were reported by Ariel Investments Lc. Cambridge Advisors holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,621 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oakwood Cap Management Limited Liability Ca holds 2.73% or 46,623 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi owns 116,744 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership invested in 2,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Steers accumulated 40,250 shares.