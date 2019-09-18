Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $921,763; Holder Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted Celestica (CLS) Stake

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 4,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,864 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, down from 44,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $220.13. About 16.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Celestica (CLS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 601,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Celestica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 42,816 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 140,565 shares to 179,408 shares, valued at $44.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 560,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25M shares, and cut its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Diversified Strategies Limited has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,036 shares. First Washington has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blair William Il has 2.53 million shares. 8,362 are held by Amg Tru Natl Bank. Courage Miller Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,872 shares. 49,642 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com reported 3,180 shares. Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual Communication, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Rwwm Inc has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,472 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny reported 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 1.7% or 29.78 million shares. Independent Invsts Inc holds 28.24% or 369,873 shares in its portfolio. American Fincl Group Inc Incorporated owns 3.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 242,000 shares.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.45 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

