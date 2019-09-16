Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Holding in Citigroup New (C) Upped by $426,230; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Holding

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 3.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 254,249 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company owns 150 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has 1.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,798 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pl Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 3.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Mutual Ins Co accumulated 0.78% or 87,735 shares. Pitcairn Comm holds 0.39% or 55,173 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt invested in 38,859 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.64M shares. 32,176 were accumulated by First Hawaiian State Bank. Lincoln owns 8,187 shares. Moreover, Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 2.6% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 534,398 shares.