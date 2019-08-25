Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Maintains Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Holder Bank Of America Trimmed Position by $5.40 Million

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 380,147 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.95 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Mgmt reported 6,703 shares. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.19% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 50 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs owns 485 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 32,131 shares. Bb&T invested in 0% or 488 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 10,145 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 7,040 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 200 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.17% or 21,770 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Lc reported 1,088 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 233,116 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 113 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 796,590 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $52.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 4.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whitnell And owns 1.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,452 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 12.44 million shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Harvest Cap Mngmt reported 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citizens And Northern Corp accumulated 0.49% or 6,288 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 623,395 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc holds 2.9% or 128,490 shares. Haverford holds 2.77% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Sky Inv Grp Limited Com has 3.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fruth, Texas-based fund reported 29,223 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 58,943 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.18% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Counselors owns 139,750 shares.