Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increases Stake in Citigroup New (C); Boston Common Asset Management Upped Stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 292,672 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72 million, up from 275,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 10.18 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 2.93 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2.04 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Whitnell & Com has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bokf Na reported 59,828 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial, Kansas-based fund reported 4.50M shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.2% or 9.94M shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.09% or 36,299 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 44,094 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10.35 million are owned by Sanders Capital Ltd Llc. Schwerin Boyle Management reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 3.88 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council holds 856,638 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.76% or 834,864 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 552,197 shares. Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel Inc has 2.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 75,621 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.08% or 34,280 shares in its portfolio. Trust Investment Advsr stated it has 26,869 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,682 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northstar has 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,748 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirae Asset Global Investments Company stated it has 520,026 shares. Amg Funds Lc has 1.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,425 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 6,919 shares in its portfolio. 2.07 million are owned by D E Shaw & Com Inc. Evermay Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.