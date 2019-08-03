Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Lifted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $478,438 as Stock Declined; As Universal Display (OLED) Market Valuation Rose, Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Stake by $683,392

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 4,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 9,758 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $205.49. About 2.37 million shares traded or 222.32% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Omers Administration holds 9,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tygh Capital invested in 0.93% or 34,591 shares. Psagot House Limited accumulated 169 shares. 2,175 are held by Koshinski Asset Management. Piedmont Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Art Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 166,488 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 10,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Hanseatic Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.98% or 6,161 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Liability owns 50,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Lord Abbett & Lc owns 158,614 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 17,529 shares to 41,448 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 14,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Universal Display’s (OLED) Earnings Stood Out In A Crowded News Cycle – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch May Change to MicroLED in 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Shows Why 2019 Will Be a Big Year for OLED Displays – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Pays the Price to Stay at the Bleeding Edge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,611 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 77,388 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde has invested 3.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Co has 1.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16.60 million shares. Moreover, Alps Inc has 0.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,284 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company reported 2.45% stake. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Quantum Cap Mngmt has 8,832 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested in 62,850 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited invested 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,010 are owned by Dsc Advsrs L P. Madrona Serv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.