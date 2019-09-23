Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed by $2.12 Million Its Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 39,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.99M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 2.89 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, down from 1,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 793 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 5.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,298 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 1.07M shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. 605 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt. Academy Capital Mngmt Tx holds 0.14% or 323 shares. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Main Street Rech Ltd Liability reported 3.4% stake. 11,728 are held by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Davis R M Inc reported 16,236 shares stake. The New York-based King Wealth has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Capital Ptnrs reported 2,805 shares. Argi Inv Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Planning Ltd Liability reported 1,973 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Ltd Llc has invested 2.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group owns 24,068 shares. Hartford Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 37,680 shares. 23,192 are owned by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 3.36 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,576 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank stated it has 5,045 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd has 0.21% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 26,244 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America reported 723 shares. Principal Inc invested in 0.02% or 371,566 shares. Blackrock reported 25.47M shares. 93,752 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Bp Public Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Share Price Down By 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pizza Hut rolls out Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza – Louisville Business First” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Surterra Wellness adds PatrÃ³n CMO Lee Applbaum, Coca-Cola alum Philippa Classey – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.37 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.