Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Boosted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.11. About 1.35 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 1.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.28 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 14,994 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 2.94% stake. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 259,965 shares. Moreover, Vista Prtnrs has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Moreover, Financial Consulate has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,321 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 360 were accumulated by Leisure Cap Mngmt. Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 726 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Df Dent owns 66,453 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 13,656 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh has 2,081 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.