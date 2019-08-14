Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Archon Partners Maintains Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $262.19. About 1.56M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,490 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 1,286 shares. 8,305 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Franklin Inc holds 0.48% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 33,850 shares. 10,750 are held by Central Asset Invests & Management (Hk). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential Public Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 14,338 shares. Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.19% or 1.45 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.2% or 203,446 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,182 shares. Clough Prtnrs LP has invested 1.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 957 shares. Amp Limited has 127,145 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Signs of Life in Johnson & Johnson’s Second-Quarter Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 2 Safest Dividend Stocks on the Planet – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 10.87 million shares. Villere St Denis J Co Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 47,634 shares. Amg Natl Trust National Bank reported 3,030 shares stake. Fairfax Financial Hldg Ltd Can has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.30M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 94,984 shares. Prudential invested in 4.79 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. Vista Prtn has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,981 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,911 shares. At Natl Bank reported 13,150 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clark Cap Mgmt Grp has invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 1.06% or 230,418 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

