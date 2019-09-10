Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $478,438; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Has 1.77 Sentiment

Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 85 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 48 sold and decreased their positions in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 13.00 million shares, up from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Anika Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 28 Increased: 62 New Position: 23.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 19.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc acquired 3,442 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 20,662 shares with $2.89 million value, up from 17,220 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $335.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.81M for 33.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for 111,996 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 205,609 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diker Management Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 35,987 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $780.90 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 117,913 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 17.21% above currents $126.95 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

