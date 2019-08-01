Mitchell Group Upped Its Continental Resources (CLR) Position by $2.44 Million as Share Value Declined; Target (TGT) Shares Rose While Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped by $7.61 Million Its Position

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 2.67M shares traded or 17.25% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94 million, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.4. About 4.36M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by McNabb John T II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Ri accumulated 6,730 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 150 were reported by Ima Wealth. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7,643 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 35,578 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First LP has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Commerce National Bank holds 6,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Advisors Ok accumulated 79,030 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Weiss Multi invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 13,050 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 243,863 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 7,000 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 195,435 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 78,716 shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Inc Switzerland (NYSE:RIG) by 72,290 shares to 191,010 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 69,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,620 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 47,687 shares to 188,088 shares, valued at $85.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 57,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp.

