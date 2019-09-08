Mitchell Group Trimmed Holding in Transocean Switzerland (RIG) by $578,320 as Market Valuation Declined; Carnival (CCL) Holding Maintained by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.46 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Transocean Inc Switzerland (RIG) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 72,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 191,010 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 263,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Transocean Inc Switzerland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.08M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK) by 61,043 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,327 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Opportunitic Cr (DBL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cleararc Cap owns 9,713 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Lp holds 0.02% or 10,255 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs owns 17,992 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 0.09% stake. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 326 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Arrow Corporation has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1,200 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Huntington Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pggm Investments invested in 839,630 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Co invested in 609,871 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 21,926 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 200 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Valueworks Limited Liability has 4.72% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Greatmark Invest Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 15,900 shares. Research & Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,063 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23,064 shares. Numerixs invested in 0.12% or 100,796 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.15 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 9.55M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 6,280 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin reported 2.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 343,805 shares. Grp Inc Inc holds 1.01M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 96,332 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

