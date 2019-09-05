Mitchell Group Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $2.44 Million; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Holding by $659,904 as Share Price Rose

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 1.54 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 3,144 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 1.93 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain —

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 39,000 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Ltd Co has 6,818 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated accumulated 2.66 million shares. Becker Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eaton Vance accumulated 5.01M shares. Hendley And holds 0.47% or 10,817 shares in its portfolio. California-based Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advisory Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 10,375 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0.09% stake. Brighton Jones Llc reported 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accuvest has 11,484 shares. 17,557 are held by Kames Cap Public Ltd. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.45% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 3.76M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated holds 121,357 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares to 88,307 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. 93,000 shares were bought by Hamm Harold, worth $3.97M on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 3 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 104,468 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 143,668 shares. Old West Inv Limited Company holds 0.91% or 55,993 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 868,225 shares. Encompass Advsrs owns 1.77 million shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 824,028 shares. Captrust Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 259 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.14% or 102,101 shares. Bluestein R H & Communications has invested 1.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hodges Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 383,912 shares. Sit accumulated 43,775 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.60 million shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 69,350 shares to 180,620 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 47,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,796 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC).

