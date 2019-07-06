Mitchell Group Position in Range Resources (RRC) Has Cut by $838,090 as Stock Declined; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Investure Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 76,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,270 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 262,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 10.96M shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. $175,390 worth of stock was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 140,981 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 17,700 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 17,711 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 358,402 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 12 shares. 203,113 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Legal General Gru Public Limited holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 362,690 shares. 339,783 were reported by Stifel. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 6,660 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 475,700 shares stake. Elm Ridge Management Lc stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 299,075 shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.10M for 19.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.