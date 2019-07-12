Mitchell Group Lowered Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Sentiment Is 1.14

Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 203 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 178 sold and reduced holdings in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. The funds in our database now own: 48.09 million shares, down from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wellcare Health Plans Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 9 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 132 Increased: 121 New Position: 82.

Mitchell Group Inc decreased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) stake by 46.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc sold 20,260 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 22,950 shares with $3.50M value, down from 43,210 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co now has $23.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $144.04. About 204,262 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.29 million for 17.51 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 28.87 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WellCare Supports Educational Scholarships for Georgia Students – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Centene and WellCare Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Centene’s Pending Acquisition of WellCare – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Recognized As One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the US – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.13% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $289.99. About 38,500 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp holds 5.82% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for 355,000 shares. Magnetar Financial Llc owns 594,295 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Management Lp has 3.66% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sivik Global Healthcare Llc has invested 3.48% in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 320,000 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by TD Securities. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Williams Capital Group. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2018 was a year of shake-ups for DFW’s highest-paid public company CEOs – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $386.09 million for 15.52 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.