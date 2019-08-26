Mitchell Group Lowered Its Patterson (PTEN) Position by $947,660; Air Lease (AL) Holder Southport Management Has Lowered Its Position

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 67,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 178,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 246,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 3.97 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 993,210 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Grp Incorporated Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,570 shares. Ejf Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 30,534 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 245,797 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 81,384 shares. United Automobile Association has 23,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.02% or 826,807 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company owns 955,163 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% or 407 shares. Moreover, Calamos has 0.16% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 392,804 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 382,408 shares. Tegean Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 7.65% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 327,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 3,296 shares. New York-based Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt owns 43,100 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 35,065 shares. First Mercantile has 14,902 shares. Syntal Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 917,605 shares. Blackrock invested in 20.23M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group De holds 0% or 1.71 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% or 9.42M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 21,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 228,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 30,610 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 209,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

