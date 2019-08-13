Mitchell Group Lifted Its Position in Continental Resources (CLR) by $2.44 Million as Stock Price Declined; Steel Partners Holdings LP Increases Stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 5,516 shares traded or 4.95% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS $3.00-$3.50-SHR; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – A Team of Doctors and Researchers Launch Study on Child Alignment; Grant Funding Provided by Steel Partners Foundation; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 1.69 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 14,110 shares to 37,810 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 116,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,930 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was made by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,619 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors Incorporated. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.02% or 26,525 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 35,842 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 17,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American International Group Inc reported 7,545 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 142 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 1.20 million shares. Sei Investments Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). South Dakota Council holds 0.13% or 135,499 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 96 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 6,815 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 20,624 shares. Comm Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 6,161 shares. Ameriprise holds 70,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “iGo Completes Acquisition of Iconic Cutlery Manufacturer Kasco – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Steel Partners Holdings Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Outlook – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Babcock & Wilcox rebuffs Steel Partners buyout – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2018. More interesting news about Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Group: This 6.55% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Partners Holdings President Jack Howard, Interviewed by Advisor Access – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.