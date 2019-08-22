Mitchell Group Increases Holding in Continental Resources (CLR); Laurion Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Applied Matls (Put) (AMAT) by $13.16 Million as Share Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (AMAT) by 78.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 337,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 91,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 428,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 2.92M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 1.01 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 139,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Investments holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 32,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has 0.85% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 149,232 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 25,525 shares. Advisory Inc holds 8,132 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 38,305 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 151,079 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,349 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 0.07% or 629,703 shares. 9,755 are held by Schroder Inv Mgmt Group. Geode Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 822,043 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 3,676 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 30,847 shares in its portfolio.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (NYSE:KMI) by 78,690 shares to 230,310 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 54,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,118 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. The insider McNabb John T II bought $39,880.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:MHK) by 8,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.