Mitchell Group Increased By $2.44 Million Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake; Mount Lucas Management LP Lifted Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 159.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp acquired 98,256 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock declined 22.18%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 159,728 shares with $7.87 million value, up from 61,472 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 1.36 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy

Mitchell Group Inc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 286.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc acquired 55,515 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 8.93%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 74,885 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 19,370 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $14.57B valuation. The stock decreased 5.66% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 2.72 million shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 22,151 shares to 22,067 valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) stake by 36,010 shares and now owns 38,920 shares. Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HollyFrontier had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering given on Friday, February 8. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: HollyFrontier, Activision Blizzard and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 80,130 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 128,512 shares. Covington Cap owns 1,200 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 0.01% or 118,761 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.13% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 325,447 shares. 20,553 are held by Axa. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Creative Planning owns 20,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pension Serv holds 0.05% or 250,327 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading holds 17,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 28,369 shares. Coldstream Management reported 17,191 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 6,869 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 50,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Vanguard invested in 0.02% or 8.65 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 9,977 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance reported 25,596 shares. 9,186 are owned by Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc. Comerica Savings Bank reported 5,869 shares stake. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 999 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Columbia Pacific Advsr Limited Co reported 49,415 shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. 42,379 were reported by Asset Management One Company Limited. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 5,719 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 122,490 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Monday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bright Future Of Oil Price, And How To Profit From It – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.