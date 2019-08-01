Mitchell Group Holds Position in Continental Resources (CLR); Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lowered Its Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Valuation Declined

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.93% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 3.90 million shares traded or 70.94% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 12,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $109.69. About 2.04M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 18/04/2018 – Next Big Test for Biotech Investors Is FDA Panel on Lilly Drug; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Pay $110 Million Upfront to AurKa Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 306,610 shares. Shell Asset Com has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Mitchell Grp holds 3.57% or 74,885 shares. 180,741 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.05% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 100,002 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 109,835 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Co. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 383,912 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 665,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares holds 316,356 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 5,703 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 34,068 shares. Commerce State Bank reported 0% stake. Asset Management owns 19,924 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 203,782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 38,257 shares to 53,827 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 193,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,400 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II also bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,000 shares. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.