Mitchell Group Has Upped Its Position in Continental Resources (CLR) by $2.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Alta Capital Management Has Raised Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $14.76 Million as Shares Rose

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 3.16M shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 59,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 192,994 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20 million, up from 133,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 38,305 shares stake. Nomura Hldg stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 16,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 10,571 shares. 74,885 are held by Mitchell Grp Inc. Bluestein R H And has invested 1.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Td Asset Management invested in 143,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 200 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 138,290 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Growth Lp owns 80,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Com reported 153,697 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 0.07% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 34,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 67,301 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. 1,000 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares with value of $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 23,088 shares to 59,585 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Inc Switzerland (NYSE:RIG) by 72,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,010 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon Assocs reported 0.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 965,988 shares. The Missouri-based Company National Bank & Trust has invested 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,428 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 90,321 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strs Ohio accumulated 235,590 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd reported 600 shares stake. Girard Prtnrs owns 812 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 23,033 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Ca has invested 1.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moors And Cabot holds 19,342 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.06% or 120,707 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.