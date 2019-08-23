Mitchell Group Has Trimmed Superior Energy Services (SPN) Holding by $661,900; As Constellation Brands A (STZ) Stock Declined, Jacobs & Co Upped Stake by $1.28 Million

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 165,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 429,845 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 595,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Superior Energy Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.0116 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4633. About 219,212 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $200. About 179,802 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,515 shares to 159,631 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,514 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).