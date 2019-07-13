Mitchell Group Has Trimmed Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Hawkins (HWKN) Sentiment Is 1.35

Hawkins Inc (HWKN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 54 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 40 decreased and sold equity positions in Hawkins Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.23 million shares, down from 6.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hawkins Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 30 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Mitchell Group Inc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 27.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc sold 69,350 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 180,620 shares with $3.49 million value, down from 249,970 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. Williams Capital Group maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Friday, February 22. Williams Capital Group has “Hold” rating and $22 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $115.29 million for 12.36 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston owns 0.07% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.90M shares. Amg Trust Bankshares stated it has 33,778 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 963,770 shares. Synovus Corporation has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.03% or 16,934 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Oh has invested 0.21% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Regions Fincl invested in 10,471 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.07M shares stake. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 392,513 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jbf reported 0.12% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jp Marvel Ltd Liability Com reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.03% or 120,000 shares.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $454.91 million. It operates in three divisions: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It has a 18.66 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries.

More notable recent Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Learn From Hawkins, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HWKN) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hawkins declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

The stock increased 2.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 22,043 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) has risen 17.67% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HWKN News: 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 128.2 MLN RUPEES VS 133.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – C.A.R. statement on proposal to repeal Costa-Hawkins law; 30/05/2018 – Hawkins 4Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX – JOHN HAWKINS TO RETIRE AS COMPANY SECRETARY; TO REMAIN AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – LA Weekly: Exclusive: Previously Unheard Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Track; 30/04/2018 – Alexander Hawkins, Café Oto, London – percussive splats and murmurations; 30/05/2018 – ESPN: Source: Steelers OL Jerald Hawkins tears quad; could go to IR list; 11/05/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins Says Reading Damascus Headlines with Corresponding Bible Prophecies is a Must Study in Latest Post; 30/05/2018 – HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 70 RUPEES PER SHARE

Thb Asset Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. for 110,663 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. owns 36,942 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.37% invested in the company for 33,196 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares.