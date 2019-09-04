Mitchell Group Has Trimmed Cimarex Energy (XEC) Holding by $1.33 Million; Stock Value Declined; Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Declined While Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Position by $8.50 Million

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy (XEC) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 52,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 71,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 2.00M shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 566,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 4.85M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset holds 372,645 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pacific Global Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 427,671 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 1.56M shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Inc owns 22,500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 2.00M shares. Sasco Ct reported 1.97 million shares. Cibc Mkts owns 110,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martin And Inc Tn accumulated 272,452 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.76M shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ent Fincl Ser Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 343 shares. Sei Invs owns 151,447 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.11 million for 7.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36M shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $58.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 8.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability holds 10,300 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,457 shares. Diamond Hill has 2.3% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 5.98 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp owns 74,128 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp invested in 4,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 4,456 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 10,845 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Company accumulated 3,856 shares. 75 are owned by Whittier Trust. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sei stated it has 43,723 shares. Old Bank In owns 6,111 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1.17M shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

