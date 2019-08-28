Mitchell Group Has Raised Its Position in Continental Resources (CLR) by $2.44 Million as Market Value Declined; Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Position in Coty (COTY) as Stock Value Rose

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 1.63 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 7.39 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was bought by McNabb John T II.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

