Mitchell Group Has Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Position by $2.44 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Position

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 1.70M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 19,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.80 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $204.66. About 23.18M shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: More Questions About Bias; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE SEEKS DATA FROM FACEBOOK; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS AIT WILL DELETE ANY ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY ORGANIZATIONS THAT MANIPULATE THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS COUNTRIES MUST FIND SMOOTH TRANSITION TO A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 94,339 shares to 180,913 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 4,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,633 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 369,033 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) accumulated 570,428 shares. Trb Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 6,000 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Management Co reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 180,998 shares or 2.03% of the stock. 103,205 were accumulated by Boston Ltd Liability Company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.68% or 76,446 shares. Wade G W &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,312 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Adv has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 69,400 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Limited has 295,996 shares for 7.13% of their portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guggenheim Limited Liability has 740,176 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J has 1,275 shares. Capital Invsts accumulated 37.72 million shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 368,924 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 262,028 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 3,699 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 6,128 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd owns 26,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap LP reported 902,600 shares. Sit Investment Associate accumulated 43,775 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,235 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 138,290 shares. American International Gp, a New York-based fund reported 7,545 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Renaissance Llc holds 807,900 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 70,752 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 19,310 shares to 52,470 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 69,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,620 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “North Dakota seeks to block Washington state crude-by-rail law – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insiders Buy CLR, KMI And Other Energy Stocks – So Should You – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.