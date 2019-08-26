Mitchell Group Has Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $2.44 Million; Valuation Declined; Dsam Partners Llp Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Trimmed by $26.67 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $260.51. About 1.13M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 2.17M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05M shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $29.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.46 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 47,670 shares to 124,796 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT) by 34,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,709 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. Hamm Harold had bought 93,000 shares worth $3.97M.