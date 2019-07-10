Mitchell Group Has Lowered Its Devon Energy (DVN) Holding by $1.88 Million as Stock Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $734,739 as Market Valuation Declined

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 60,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,025 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 222,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 4.54 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,122 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 41,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.15 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.45M for 14.33 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,500 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 180 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 11,350 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 6,559 shares. Td Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Nomura Holdings holds 779,773 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp holds 39,512 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Davidson Advisors owns 0.51% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 154,680 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 1,264 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 229,436 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 29,210 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 34,753 shares to 35,131 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 52,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.04% or 2,560 shares. Epoch Partners holds 164,953 shares. Endurant Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,036 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,451 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Ser has 0.6% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,996 shares. Zebra Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,217 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt accumulated 276,070 shares. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust holds 0.36% or 7,466 shares. Westpac Banking invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Leavell Inv Management has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,166 shares. Woodstock Corp has 1.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 166,058 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. Moreover, Caprock Gru has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 21,382 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Incorporated holds 17,202 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

